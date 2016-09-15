Transporters protest in Victoria Square and in 20 other cities. Protests end after agreement to cap RCA mandatory insurance rate at 7,500 lei per year

Dissatisfied with the growth of RCA insurance rates, road transporters have protested on Thursday, in Victoria Square, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They planned to take out into the street over 5,000 vehicles, with protests taking place in 20 other cities in the country and with a total number of 100,000 vehicles involved. However, according to the organizers, approximately 1,000 vehicles (trucks, taxis and tractors) participated in Thursday’s protest.

Road transport employers’ associations – UNTRR, FORT, APULUM, APTE 2002 – asked the Romanian Government to freeze the RCA insurance rates, to the average values of the damages recorded by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and not to the level of those that will be calculated in the future, and to specify this measure in the content of the Emergency Ordinance.

The Government approved on Wednesday, through an Emergency Ordinance, capping the RCA insurance rates for a period of 6 months, to a level that will be decided by the Financial Supervisory Authority. The ordinance will allow ASF to establish, on a period of six months, a RCA insurance rate that can be applied both to individuals and companies.

“This Ordinance was enacted taking into account the exceptional circumstances manifested through the major unbalance between request and offer, respectively the obvious dysfunctionality of the Romanian mandatory vehicle insurance market. Therefore, the Government together with the Competition Council considered necessary to instate a control mechanism of Romanian mandatory vehicle insurance markets, manifested in the first phase through the establishment of some caps on the RCA insurance premiums by the ASF,” a Government release pointed out.

Transporters delegation at Supervisory Financial Authority for talks on RCA mandatory liability insurance

Four representatives of transporters protesting before the Government building, in central Bucharest Victoriei Square, against the RCA mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance rates went on Thursday to meet with representatives of the Supervisory Financial Authority (ASF) to discuss their grievances.

Road freighters, oversight officials agree to cap RCA mandatory insurance rate at 7,500 lei per year

Protesting road freighters and officials of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) on Thursday agreed to cap the RCA mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance rate at 7,500 lei a year per truck, after initially reporting the cap at 6,149 lei a year.

“There is a four-people delegation who discussed and reached an agreement on a computational sample. They did the math for commercial vehicles in excess of 16 tonnes at a target value of 7,500 lei, to be valid staring October 3. The rate also needs to be approved by the Competition Council and the Government to come into effect. They agreed to take into account average frequency and damage, happened and unapproved claims and their trends, as well as administrative acquisition and tax costs – maximum 25 percent. A bonus-malus system will be followed. They will call us for talks to show us the composition of the rate. It would be excellent if we could get an even lower rate. They may call us for talks next week, but with us it would be okay if that happened tomorrow,” said Secretary General of the UNTRR employers’ organisation, Radu Dinescu.

Initially, it was reported that the RCA rate would be capped at 6,149 lei a year per truck, down from a current 20,000 lei a year per truck.

The freighters called their protest off and left the area.

Transporters accused the Government of ignoring their concerns and threatened to continue their protest both in Victoriei Square and across the country after 3 p.m., until their grievances are settled.

“We are absolutely dismayed by the Government’s position which doesn’t want to solve the RCA insurance matter, a Government that ignores the Romanian economy and road transport industry. We call upon President Klaus Iohannis and Romanian Parliament to intervene immediately, in order to take necessary actions. The measures we request from the Parliament and the President are the immediate dismissal of the Financial Supervisory Authority leadership. (…),” Radu Dinescu General Secretary of the National Union of Road Freighters from Romania (UNTRR) stated.

The road transporters sent on Thursday, a letter to the Government, in which they requested the creation of a Working Group made up of experts within the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Competition Council and road transport employers’ associations, that will establish the average rates of the RCA insurance and the calculating method.

Gov’t Spokesman Iolu: Establishing RCA insurance rates falls under ASF’s responsibility

The Government is not in charge with the establishment of the rates of the RCA mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance, as road transporters claim in a petition, but the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) is, as it has the legal framework to intervene, Government Spokesman Liviu Iolu stated on Thursday while the downtown of Bucharest was blocked by trucks and cars.

In a statement sent to the press, Liviu Iolu reveals that the Government adopted on Wednesday an Emergency Ordinance after consultation with the transporters, with the Financial Supervisory Authority and with the Competition Council, just in order to create the legal framework that can allow solving these problems.

“The Ordinance reflects the transporters requests, respecting the law and the role of all the involved institutions. The Government isn’t responsible with establishing the value of the RCA insurance capped rates and it’s inadmissible for this to be demanded from the Government. This matter must be clarified by the Financial Supervisory Authority. The Government can’t substitute itself for the institutions that must take the responsibility of solving the dissensions between the insurers and the transporters. The establishing of the prices, a request that was formulated today in the petition addressed to the Government, doesn’t fall under the Government’s responsibilities, but under the responsibilities of the Financial Supervisory Authority, that has the legal framework to intervene.

According to him, the RCA insurance matter has been dragged on for a long time, “because of the incapacity of the institutions in charge to manage this situation.”

Klaus Iohannis’s message for freighters

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis intervened in the dispute between freighters and the authorities and called on dialogue and collaboration.

“Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has asked the institutions with prerogatives in this domain to resume dialogue with freighters and insurance companies in order to clarify the solutions that would unblock this situation. It’s important for all the factors involved, namely the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Competition Council and the Romanian Government, to identify – as part of the required institutional dialogue – proper instruments in order for the freighters’ problems to have a long-term solution, not just a short-term one. We are confident a good solution will be found,” Presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi said.

The statement was made while thousands of trucks, lorries and taxis were blocking traffic in several cities. Traffic was arduous on the beltways of several cities, while bolder freighters even drove to the centre of some cities.