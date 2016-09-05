Travel smart and green: With the launch of the mobile application in Romanian, FlixBus continues to innovate the standards in the travel sector

FlixBus mobile application in 16 European languages, including Romanian

simple search of destination, information, reservations and savings, creates a new target audience and a long term trust

sets new standards in the field, future plans : expanding the “green formula”

Under the slogan “Travel smart and green”, the buses FlixBus operator, which was launched on the market in Romania in the last month raising the travel standards, continues the series of the technological innovations. Thus, FlixBus simplifies the whole process of traveling, both for passengers and drivers, without making concessions on the environmental protection. For now, the free mobile app can be downloaded in 16 languages, including Romanian. Thus, the service offers numerous advantages, savings and simple booking of the travels.

The FlixBus mobile app for passengers in Romania – a new audience, who likes the benefits of the technological innovations

FlixBus is an European provider of passenger transport over long distances and a mark of FlixMobility group. FlixBus was founded and launched in 2013 in Germany, after the liberalization of the national market. Offering 100,000 daily bus services to 900 destinations in 20 countries, FlixBus is currently the largest network of buses for long-distance in Europe. FlixBus is known for its technological solutions, focused on the citizen satisfaction before and during the trip. Responding to new trends in travel and movement of the passengers FlixBus has developed a mobile application available in 16 different languages, including Romanian.

“Once with the launch of the mobile application in Romanian, we create a new target audience, a generation of travelers who want to plan their trips on the mobile phone and benefit from the savings of some of their travel itinerary. Featuring this hi-tech service in Romanian, we create a new level of confidence and we attract the travelers that will be a part on long-term in our green network” , said FlixBus spokesperson, Petra Milanović.

The mobile app is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded easily from Windows, Apple, Google Play Store or Amazon app store. The application allows the payment of the tickets in 12 European currencies via PayPal, credit card or debit card. Thus, the reservations can be made much easier and faster. This app offers the descriptions of the bus stations, passenger location (if the location service is activated) and the navigation to the nearest bus station. Tickets are electronic, and the passengers can have them on their smartphone in a QR code form. Thus, FlixBus has a positive influence on the environment. The drivers are using the apps to scan the QR code and identify the passenger. ” The bus ticket on the passenger smartphone gives him a sense of security and helps in planning the trip. The feeling that you forgot something, that you need to take the bus ticket from the table is history’’ , added Milanović

The application provides a comprehensive FAQ, a non-stop customer support, as well as information about new special offers, exclusive discount codes and vouchers offered at the booking via the app. Also, all the passenger reservations and the booking history are stored in the phone, next to e-mail address, method of payment etc.

The permanent development of the mobile application brings innovations such as the management delays, changes the bus stations, etc.

The innovation of the transport sector – Formula FlixBus conquers Europe

In 2015, FlixBus transported 20 million passengers across Europe. By 2016, the travel supplier expects a 50% increase and a total of 30 million passengers. Inspired by trend-sharing vehicles, FlixBus offers a sustainable way to travel for every budget. With the electronic checkin by QR code, reservations and management of the mobile application delays, real-time GPS tracking of vehicles and dynamic pricing similar to those of the airlines, FlixBus sets new standards in the domain.

A combination of tech startups, an e-commerce platform and transport company, FlixBus collaborates with the traditional sector of SMEs. Through this unique business model at international level for fast development, FlixBus created internal and national entities in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as cross-border services in 20 countries so far. This year, FlixBus will import the “green formula” in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

FlixBus is an European provider of long-distance passenger transport, created not long time ago. From 2013, it offers an alternative way, convenient and green to travel, for every budget. Thanks to the intelligent planning of the network and a backend system of the latest generation, FlixBus offers the largest network of intercity buses in Europe, with 100,000 daily services to 800 destinations in 19 countries.

Founded and launched in Germany, the former start-up combines the experience and the quality through close collaboration with the regional SME sector. From its offices in Berlin, Munich, Paris, Milan and Zagreb, FlixTeam handles the network planning, the customer relations, the quality management, marketing and sales, and the business development and technology. The regional transportation partners, often family firms built on the efforts of several generations, are dealing with the daily operations and a fleet of green FlixBus buses, with a particular emphasis on the highest standards of comfort and safety. So, the innovation, the entrepreneurship and a strong brand in the international transport of passengers are complemented by the experience and the quality of a traditional sector composed of medium-sized companies. Using an unique business model, FlixBus has transported millions of customers across Europe and created thousands of new jobs in this sector.