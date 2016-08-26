Trilateral Meeting in Ankara: Romanian, Turkish, Polish Foreign Ministers committed to cooperate for boosting regional cooperation

At a new round of talks in Ankara on Thursday in the Turkey-Romania-Poland three-way cooperation format, Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu and his Turkish and Polish counterparts underscored firm support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement that heading the Turkish delegation was Mevlut Cavusoglu, while Witold Waszczykowski led the Polish delegation.

“The meeting in Ankara focused on the regional and international security state of affairs, with emphasis on the latest developments in the regions east and south of NATO, the outcome of this year’s NATO Summit in Warsaw, along with Turkey’s relationship with the European Union. The three high-ranking officials exchanged opinions on the latest developments in Ukraine, underscoring their firm support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” says MAE.

The three ministers also discussed assistance to Georgia and Moldova.

According to the MAE, as far as NATO’s southern neighbourhood is concerned, talks focused on the latest developments in Syria and progress with the fight against DAESH.

“In their conversation, the ministers hailed the substantive decisions passed by the NATO Summit in Warsaw, underscoring the special importance of the NATO allies’ unity and solidarity in managing current security threats. The need for a consistent approach of the entire eastern flank was highlighted, with emphasis on the importance of keeping the Black Sea zone among the NATO priorities. Also mentioned was the need for adequate preparation of NATO ministerial meetings for the last part of 2016 in order to implement, within the agreed deadlines, all the decisions adopted at the highest level,” says MAE.

The three ministers also discussed Turkey’s relationship with the EU, with the Turkish official reconfirming Turkey’s objective to become an EU member.

“The Romanian and Polish ministers voiced firm support for the continuation of negotiations and Turkey’s accession to the EU, based on Turkey fulfilling the established criteria to the benefit of Turkey and the EU alike,” adds MAE.

MAE also says that the attending ministers were welcomed by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, and they visited the building of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly bombarded during the failed coup of July 15.

“Romania’s foreign minister reiterated support for the legitimate powers of Turkey, highlighting both the consistency of the strategic partnership between Romania and Turkey and Turkey’s major regional importance as a NATO ally and EU key partner,” says MAE.

The next meeting of the Turkey-Romania-Poland three-way cooperation format will be held in Romania.