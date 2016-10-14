Trocathlon: Decathlon helps you sell your old sport articles and to renew the sport equipment

Decathlon, a leading retailer in the fields of sports, has launched a new Trocathlon edition between 3 to 30 October 2016.

Trocathlon is a market of second hand sports items and sport equipment, being in a good condition, from a variety of sports, to which the interested customers can participate for free, benefiting from the ongoing counseling of the Decathlon specialists. The good news is that the sports articles can be by various manufacturers, not just those purchased from Decathlon stores with one condition: to be in a good functional state.

The edition of this fall brings an absolute novelty – an online catalog that offers the customers the ability to view the products on sale in Trocathlon, thus saving time, choosing to go to the store to buy if there is the desired product.

Under the Regulation, the products for sale must be brought into the store and set them a price with a Decathlon specialist. The items remain in the store throughout the fair.

The service is free, and Decathlon does not receive any commission for the storage or evaluating the products. Moreover, a novelty in this autumn season for the loyal customers: Trocathlon offers free maintenance for skis, bikes and tennis rackets (under the Regulation), all for the safety of the second hand lovers customers.

The product are safely stored, and if they are sold, the customer will be notified immediately and will receive a voucher with the value of the sale price. On the last day of Trocathlon, its value is reduced by 20%. If it’s not sold, the product can be taken back or be donated to a charitable association.

With the received voucher, all cost or a part of a new desired product ‘s price will be covered. Decathlon also offers the support and the specialist advice to those that are wishing to buy articles and sports equipment at a very low price. The client has the opportunity to purchase the product at the price requested by the vendor without additional fees.

Decathlon organizes twice a year the Trocathlon fair, for used articles and sports equipment and their sale.