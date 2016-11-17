Trump Era: The first week (I)

The reverberations concerning Donald Trump’s victory in the American presidential elections have not died down at all. The international media’s analyses and comments, but also the debates on social media networks have not refrained from taking diametrically opposed positions.

However, increasingly more frequent signals of appreciation for the pragmatism shown by the 45th president-elect of the U.S. are getting through. His moves, the meetings and the intensified telephone conversations he has had in recent days with heads of state and government from all over the world are monitored and commented with the same attention and passion. Just as closely monitored are the changes brought to the real or often presumed list of cabinet members, future orientations in the most diverse domains and their adequacy to the programme/positions taken by D. Trump during the elections campaign being weighed.

I selected one of interest for Romania’s region but also for Europe and for the entire international system alike. Namely what is the position of the U.S. administration that will be sworn in in January 2017 and what measures it will take in the relationship that is essential for eliminating the current tensions in the international system of states, namely the relationship with Russia. The outlining of novelties in this case file, just a week after Trump’s election victory, is welcome in our view, especially since, at least in the final month of the U.S. campaign, there was a veritable psychosis concerning the onset of a new Cold War.

Relations between Moscow and Washington had deteriorated severely after the U.S. denounced the two powers’ agreement as sponsors of the peace process in Syria (October 3), and the fears of a generalised war in the Mideast had taken dramatic dimensions. The accusations levied against Russia, of interfering with the American elections process by hacking the emails of various American institutions, publicly denounced by relevant U.S. national security bodies, had promoted credible statements about the onset of a veritable “cyber war” to precede a “hot” war of apocalyptic dimensions.

In this context, candidate Donald Trump was accused of friendly relations with Russia in an attempt to paint him as a traitor of American interests, and, more than that, it was claimed that once in the White House he plans to impose inadmissible concessions toward the main systemic opponent. Because of this background of the American elections, especially in their final phase, the international public opinion’s interest in the relations between V. Putin and D. Trump is natural. Or as Gideon Rachman puts it in an article on this topic: “What is going on between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump? That question hung over the US election. Now that Mr Trump has won the presidency, the question of his relationship with the Russian leader assumes global significance.” What sparked an avalanche of statements and scenarios relative to this issue was the official announcement concerning the telephone conversation that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had on 14 November 2016.

The Russian communique concerning this conversation, which took part in line with protocol, as a result of D. Trump’s victory in the elections, noted that the two agreed “on the absolutely unsatisfactory state of bilateral relations but also expressed support for active joint efforts to normalize relations and pursue constructive cooperation on the broadest possible range of issues” and that the development of an important economic component in bilateral relations is necessary. This communique’s references on international issues were ample and marked a different approach than previously seen in this case file: “Both leaders noted that next year it will be 210 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, which itself should encourage a return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of both countries, as well as global stability and security. Mr Putin and Mr Trump both spoke of the need to work together in the struggle against the number one common enemy – international terrorism and extremism.

In this context, they discussed issues related to solving the crisis in Syria. It was agreed to maintain contact by phone and arrange a meeting in person in the future, with preparations to be conducted by representatives of both sides.” So surprising was the communique that, surely, its authors were immediately queried about various topics considered and they had to rapidly come up with clarifications. Their response took the following form, which we present in full, given the importance of its content: “When President Vladimir Putin held his first telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, Nov. 14, they discussed many things related to a possible restoration of U.S.-Russian relations. But, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, they did not discuss the one thing on everyone’s mind: Will Trump follow through on his campaign trail intimations that he would recognize the annexed Crimean peninsula as Russian territory? ‘It was not discussed,’ Peskov was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying. ’The tone of the conversation corresponded with the tone of statements made during the American presidential campaign on bilateral relations,’ Peskov said, ‘[but] they did not touch [Ukraine or Crimea], because — and I repeat – the current U.S. president is Barack Obama. It is with him that we will continue to work until the inauguration.” The clarifications presented by the Kremlin’s spokesperson were surely prompted by the huge interest in the question of a possible understanding between the two great nuclear powers which, no sooner than last month, were seen as reaching an extremely low point in their mutual relations. As was written at the time, the situation between the two states was, compared to the nuclear crises of the Cold War, worse than it was during the Cuban missile crisis of October 1962.

What happened then, during the “missile crisis,” was that, because war was avoided at the last moment, it prompted the leaderships of both states to launch a process of détente (through agreements concluded in 1968, 1972 and then successfully in 1975, 1987 and 1990) through minute and mutually-agreed nuclear arms balances and their balanced reductions, still in force (the last such treaty was signed in 2010 and is being respected by both sides).

Thus, given this huge interest on the part of the global public opinion, the aforementioned telephone conversation between V. Putin and D. Trump, despite the communiques and denials made about the topics tackled, has prompted the emergence of various scenarios of agreement between the two states and of their stipulations. The first we will be dealing with is the one Gideon Rachman, Financial Times’s international relations commentator, presented in an article published on 15 November 2016.