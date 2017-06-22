Tudorache: Negotiations with Chinese side on Cernavoda units 3 and 4 to resume after new Gov’t is installed

Negotiations with representatives of China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) will be resumed after the new government is installed, at least that’s what we want, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Energy and Chairman of the Nuclearelectrica Board of Directors Robert Iulian Tudorache told a specialist debate on Thursday.

“We are already in 2017 and still unable to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding to set a favorable framework in place with the Chinese side for building Cernavoda reactors 3 and 4. It’s incredible! Negotiations with the Chinese side will be resumed as soon as a new government is installed, at least that’s what we want. Efforts on our part have been highly focused. The Memorandum which defined the negotiation framework between Nuclearelectrica and the Chinese side already expired in 2016, specifically this Memorandum has run to end on December 31, 2016. Since January we have attempted and made sustained efforts to push this Memorandum through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so the political will exists, but nothing concrete has happened. To peak it all, the government falls just one week before the Memorandum was to be introduced on the agenda of the government sitting. I hope, however, that we are able to carry this Memorandum through and that we will have an agreement signed with the Chinese side,” Tudorache said.

The official of the Ministry of Energy added that a radioactive waste storage facility is being considered, and in Romania’s case a balanced energy mix would be the best choice.

“We consider building a radioactive waste repository for the material to be then reintroduced into the system. Personally, I would go for a balanced energy mix, I am not in favor of nuclear energy accounting for 50 percent of this mix. In the case of the Cernavoda Reactors 3 and 4, there will be a project company in charge, but negotiations with the Chinese side have not yet been concluded,” said Robert Iulian Tudorache.