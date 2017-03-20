Turcan: Gov’t to fall in three months’ time, dissatisfied insiders will throw them overboard

PNL Interim President Raluca Turcan believes that the Grindeanu Government will fall in the next three months because of the dissatisfactions within the PSD and ALDE ruling coalition, pointing out that only control along party lines and Liviu Dragnea’s and Calin Popescu Tariceanu’s anti-judiciary obsessions matter in the current Government.

“PSD-ALDE is a rudderless governance. The incoherence they are showing, both within the ruling coalition and within the Government, is shocking. There are no priorities, it’s not a governance that looks to the future. There is nothing European in this governance. It’s a governance in which only control along party lines and Mr Dragnea’s and Mr Tariceanu’s anti-judiciary obsessions matter,” Turcan wrote on her Facebook page.

She claims nothing good can be expected from this Government.

“I continue to believe the Government will fall in 3 months’ time, dissatisfied insiders will throw them overboard,” Turcan said.

“Iohannis’s presence at PNL’s party congress, not discussed”

On Monday, Raluca Turcan also stated that President Klaus Iohannis potential presence at PNL’s party congress on June 17 was not discussed. The statement came after the President said last Friday that he will not attend the Liberals’ party conference but is “very much” interested in what is happening.

“First of all, there was no talk, for any second, about President Klaus Iohannis’s presence at PNL’s party conference. First of all, the President has prerogatives clearly defined by the Constitution, PNL knows the Constitution, bases its political action on respecting the Constitution. We will not be able to ask for, expect or even think about something that is not constitutional,” Raluca Turcan said when asked whether Klaus Iohannis’s absence from the party conference is a negative signal for the party.

When told that Traian Basescu was frequently taking part in PDL’s party congresses while he was President, Turcan said that that “was his choice.”

Asked whether he will attend PNL’s party conference in June, President Klaus Iohannis answered negatively last Friday, but said he is “very much” interested in what is happening.