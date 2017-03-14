Turcan: PNL supports defining marriage as between a man and a woman, state guaranteeing family

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is supporting the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman and securing civil rights for all citizens, PNL acting national leader Raluca Turcan said Monday.

“The National Political Bureau has decided at its meeting that PNL will support in Parliament some values that are essential to the Romanian society. The first regards guaranteeing the family, its creation and functions in Romania. The second regards securing equal civil rights to all of the country’s citizens. The third is Romania’s Parliament taking into consideration and supporting citizens’ initiatives when lodged,” Turcan said at Parliament Palace.

Consequently, she added, PNL will vote for the citizens’ imitative regarding the definition of family.

“PNL’s political stand on the amendment of the Constitution is Government guaranteeing family and defining family as a union between a man and a woman, as requested by the citizens in their petition to amend the Constitution (…) It is no different from what the citizens wanted when they collected signatures for the petition, namely that the marriage be defined as a union between a man and a woman and for the family to be said as underpinning the development of the Romanian state. In addition to what the citizens have signed for, PNL believes that all citizens in this country must have their civil rights, as defined in the Constitution and the legislation in force, guaranteed,” added Turcan.

She went on to say that PNL will support the amendment put forth by MP Gabriel Andronache that, “Family is entitled to being defended by the society and the state through economic and social measures, including by guaranteeing the right to enter a marriage. Marriage is the freely entered into union between a man and a woman based on equality between spouses, the right and duty of parents to secure the raising and education of children.”

“Voting is not mandatory. So there may be colleagues of ours in the plenary vote session that want to vote otherwise and that believe otherwise. That is natural, because we are the party of diverse opinions. But diversity of opinions is one thing, while the avowed political stand of PNL is another thing,” said Turcan.

She added that all people should enjoy the same rights in Romania, but she insisted that as far as marriage goes, that must be a union between a man and a woman.

Turcan argued that a formula can be worked out that will secure civil rights for such persons.

She also said that by supporting amendments to the Constitution, PNL is not denying other pieces of legislation in force.