Turcan: PNL will vote against pardon bill; PSD wants bill to apply to those who are now outside penitentiaries too

PNL Interim President Raluca Turcan stated on Monday, at the end of the party’s Merger Commission meeting, that the Liberals will vote against the pardon bill tabled by PSD, pointing out that the bill, in its current form, does not solve the problem of prison overcrowding or that of detention conditions. Turcan emphasised that the idea of depopulating the prisons is being “hypocritically used” by PSD, the latter seeking “to apply this bill to people who are currently outside penitentiaries too.”

“Pardoning must be seen as a measure of clemency and PNL considers it a measure of clemency. At the same time, the bill proposed by PSD solves neither the problem of penitentiary overcrowding nor the problem related to detention conditions and, at the same time, is not seen – as the bill looks – as a measure of clemency but rather as a subterfuge to favour once again a handful of political potentates. Hence, PNL, in what concerns the pardon bill proposed by PSD, will file amendments through the specialists we have within the special committees, we will endorse a part of the amendments proposed by CSM, however, as the pardon bill proposed by PSD is being foreshadowed, it deserves a vote against, and PNL will vote against the pardon bill in the form it was transmitted,” Raluca Turcan stated, news.ro informs.

She pointed out that PSD members filed some amendments to the initial pardon bill, however they brought no improvements but “considered saving those convicted for corruption.”

“Added to the fact that it was not seen as a programme to improve detention conditions or as a measure of clemency, we are seeing once again that the saving of those who were convicted for corruption or activities associated to corruption is being considered. We cannot support such a PSD overture and the vote against is once again justified,” PNL’s interim leader emphasised.

Turcan claims that PNL considers that in order to solve some of the problems that convicts and the whole detention system are facing there is the need for investments in penitentiaries and for a discussion on the procurement and use of ankle monitors.

“Moreover, there is the need to double the probation personnel and, last but not least, for the pardon bill to be addressed to those really in detention. From what is being foreshadowed, PSD seeks for this bill to apply to people who are currently outside penitentiaries too, and for people who are not in detention to be already saved, which clearly means that the idea of depopulating penitentiaries is being hypocritically used,” Turcan pointed out.

The amendments will be filed by PNL specialists within the special committees, Turcan added.

In her turn, PNL Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc pointed out that PSD understood nothing from the protesters’ desire, namely for transparency and the citizen’s interest to take priority.

“Based on a very careful analysis of this bill and of these amendments, we very clearly realise that PSD’s and ALDE’s interest is not depopulating penitentiaries and trying to solve the situation in the penitentiaries, but it’s rather their permanent concern for their political acolytes not to end up serving time in these conditions,” Pauliuc said.