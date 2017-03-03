Turkey’s TIKA to invest in refurbishing, redesigning Marie Curie Hospital’s operating suite

Turkey’s TIKA Cooperation and Coordination Agency will be investing in refurbishing and redesigning the operating suite at the Marie Curie Hospital of Bucharest, TIKA Bucharest Office coordinator H. Ahmet Dastan said Friday.

He told AGERPRES that the operating suite at the hospital is made up of two operating rooms and that the works to be conducted there will give the hospital six such rooms. Dastan mentioned that under the same project the entrance to the hospital will also be redesigned and the implementation of an integrated system will be attempted that will secure necessary hygiene.

The TIKA official said talks were underway with Romania’s Health Ministry for the signing of a protocol for the implementation of such project.

He went on to say that the protocol would spell out the obligations incumbent on the three parties to the project – TIKA, the Marie Curie Hospital and the Health Ministry.

Dastan voiced hope that the works would be started this year and completed in a six months’ time, at the latest, since inception.

He said TIKA has reached a conclusion that the operating suite needs refurbishment and enlargement after talking with the hospitals management and after technical teams of the agency conducted a research there.