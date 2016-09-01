Turkish Airlines launches its third route in Romania, Cluj – Istanbul

After Bucharest and Constanta, Turkish Airlines – which has been designated by Skytrax “The Best Airline in Europe” for the sixth consecutive year – launched on Thursday its third flight to Romania, on the route Cluj – Istanbul.

The decision to introduce the new route was taken following the interest and opportunities offered by this part of Romania.

Starting from September 1, 2016, Turkish Airlines will operate the Cluj – Istanbul flight four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in both directions.

The Chairman of the Cluj County Council, Alin Tise, stated on this occasion: “The inauguration of the Cluj-Napoca – Istanbul flights of a prestigious company such as Turkish Airlines, starting from September 1, 2016, is an extremely important moment in the development of the airport. I would like to congratulate the company’s representatives for this decision, which we hope will bring its contribution to the development of the economic, cultural and touristic relationships between the two regions.”

The General Manager of the Cluj “Avram Iancu” International Airport, David Ciceo, stated in his turn: “The debut of the Turkish Airlines flights is a reason of joy for the Cluj International Airport, because through the Cluj-Napoca – Istanbul Ataturk flight, new flights are provided to the one of the most important international air hubs, with connection possibilities to the entire world. We are confident in the positive development of this route and we wish it to be appreciated by all of the passengers within the range of the airport.”

Ziya Taskent, Senior Vice President of Sales (I. Region) at Turkish Airlines, stated: “We were wishing for a long time ago to open a new route in Romania, Cluj – Istanbul, and we are glad that in the last years we had a successful cooperation with the Cluj “Avram Iancu” International Airport, which took all the necessary measures in order to make this flight possible. We expect the new route to help people in Romania to have access, by a single stopover, to 290 destinations worldwide, such as Middle East and Far East or North America, instead of being forced to make two stops – in Budapest or Bucharest. The arrangement we assume to the Romanian passengers is very strong and by this new route we add on our destinations map a fabulous city, which is not only a very active economic center, but also a fascinating one in terms of art and culture.”

For the start, the price of a ticket on the route Istanbul – Cluj starts USD 99 and on the route Cluj – Istanbul starts with EUR 99, including all taxes.

In addition, in the first 6 months of operating a new destination, the Miles&Smiles members benefit from a special offer, namely a discount of 25 percent in the necessary number of miles for winning airline tickets or to have access to a higher level of fidelity.