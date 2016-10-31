Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Bucharest Program Coordination Office

Turkey’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was established in 1992 with the aim to become an integral part of Turkish Foreign Policy, as an organization that would fund, develop and coordinate activities and projects in a variety of fields. Focusing on development collaboration, Turkey’s state-run development and cooperation agency seeks to establish a peaceful environment beyond its close neighborhood by expanding its global presence.

Covering four continents, TIKA works in more than 140 countries, and has coordination offices in 55 countries. The agency’s activity areas have been gradually enlarged to encompass the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans, all the way to Caucasus and South America. TIKA’s mission is to contribute to sustainable development in partner countries. At the heart of this effort lies Turkey’s own expertise and experience. Turkey shares its own expertise and experience by tailoring them to fit specific needs of partner countries.

Believing that peace and prosperity are possible in a climate of multilateral development and cooperation, TIKA oversees a large number of projects on regional and global areas of health, education, culture, sports, research and other areas. TIKA carries out the task of being a cooperation mechanism for state institutions and organizations, universities, non-profit organizations and the private sector.

Turkey was nominated globally as “the most generous country by donating the largest amount relative to gross domestic income” and was honored with the International Public Brand Award in 2015. While the development aid of our country amounted to 85 million USD in 2002, it reached 3.6 billion USD in 2014. According to the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report, Turkey became in 2013 the 3rd largest aid donor after the USA and the UK, a distinction for which TIKA’s great contribution played a significant role. Turkey became and remained a world leader in the sphere of official development assistance for two consecutive years.

TIKA enlarged its activity area over 14 years and it increased the number of Programme Coordination Offices from 12 in 2002 to 33 in 2012. Today, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency is in service with 55 Program Coordination Offices.

The Bucharest Program Coordination Office was established at the beginning of April 2015 and it has since enjoyed a fruitful collaboration with ministries and other Romanian public institutions throughout a whole range of development projects. TIKA’s presence in Romania was further consolidated in 2016 through bilateral projects on a wide range of areas such as health, education, sports, and culture.

This year, TIKA inaugurated the new Marketing Laboratory at Bucharest University’s Academy of Economic Studies. TIKA also facilitated the acquisition of new equipment for the Ophthalmology Clinique of Mangalia’s Municipal Hospital.

Another successful project was the opening of an IT classroom and the sports hall of ”Principele Radu” School of Adjud (photo), in cooperation with the Royal Family. With the special participation of Turkey’s Deputy Prime-Minister H.E. Mr. Veysi Kaynak, and President of TIKA Mr. Serdar Çam, TIKA organized the opening ceremonies for the “Şehit Ömer Halisdemir’’ sports facility at “Micul Rotterdam” Orphanage from Constanta and the “Kemal Atatürk” Kindergarden of Medgidia.

At the request and with the collaboration of the Romanian Ministry of Education and Research, TIKA succeeded in 2016 to complete two playgrounds for Kindergarten School No. 32 and the “Ady Endre” High School and Kindergarten, in addition to two sensory labs that are now serving the special needs children from Special School No. 2 and the Rehabilitation Services Centre of DGASPC District 6, all of them in Bucharest.

By the end of this year, TIKA aims to complete several other projects in Romania, with a focus on education and the health system.

TIKA pays particular attention to projects on strengthening the development of institutional capacity and human resources in partner countries. Through present and future projects, we aim to strengthen the relations between Romania and Turkey as strategic partners and friends.