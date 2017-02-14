Turnover in retail trade increased 7.7pct last year

The turnover in retail trade, with the exception of the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased as a gross series by 7.7pct as compared to 2015, due to the growth of retail trade of other cars, equipments and supplies, a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday shows.

“The turnover of retail trade (with the exception of trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) as a gross series, in 2016 compared to 2015, in nominal terms, registered an increase by 7.7pct, due to the growth of retail trade of other cars, equipments and supplies (+25.5pct), retail trade of gross agricultural products and living animals (+19.0pct), non-specialized retail trade (+11.0pct), retail trade of food products, drinks and tobacco (+10.1pct), retail trade of consumer goods, others than food products (+8.7pct), and retail trade of computer telecommunication equipment (+4.2pct)”, the document shows.

Intermediary activities in retail trade registered decreases (-4.1pct) and retail trade specialized on other products (-0.3pct).

According to the INS, in December 2016, compared to the previous month, the turnover in retail trade, (with the exception of the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased both as a gross series by 2.8pct and as a series adjusted in accordance with the number of working and holiday days by 3.8pct”, the quoted source mentions.