Turnover of market services, up in first nine months of 2016

The turnover of the market services provided mainly to companies grew in the first nine months of 2016 from the similar period of 2015 both as undajusted series and seasonally adjusted, by 9.4pct and 9.6pct, respectively, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The unadjusted growth was due to increases in transportation (+14.3pct), IT service activities and information technology (+12.3pct), other services provided especially to companies (+6.0pct) and communication activities (+5.6pct). Film, video, TV programmes production activities and broadcasting and transmission of programs decreased by 0.5pct.

Adjusted growth was the result of advances in transportation (+13.7pct), IT service activities and information technology (+12.4pct), other services mainly provided to companies (+5.8pct), communication activities (+5.5pct) and in film, video, TV programmes production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+0.2pct).