Two cartoon scenarios written by the winners of the “Telekom animates your story on Nickelodeon” contest will be broadcasted by Nickelodeon

The two winners of the cartoons scenario contest “Telekom animates your story on Nickelodeon” organized by Telekom Romania, in partnership with the Nickelodeon TV station, have been announced;

Over 400 stories entered into the competition;

Winning scenarios will be put into play in cartoons broadcasted on Nickelodeon. The winners will go on a trip with their families at Nickelodeon Land in Madrid.

The winners of the first imagination, creativity and children storytelling talent competition organized by Telekom Romania, together with the Nickelodeon TV station, have been announced. “Ajutorul” (the Help) and “A doua sansa” (the Second Chance) are the two winning stories that will be transformed into actual cartoons that will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon, while the authors will have the chance to visit Nickelodeon Land in Madrid together with their families. The two winners, aged 12, respectively 13, were selected following the results of a public vote as well through the grades awarded by the jury made up of Dana Rogoz – actress and blogger, Laura Frunza – blogger and writer, Monica Bolocan – psychologist and Felician Lepadatu – visual effects specialist.

“Within 4 weeks we received over 400 stories from children. Reading and judging the texts coming from children made me relive my childhood, but beyond the innocence and joy of the stories I was pleasantly surprised by the way in which our children understand creativity. Access to information, freedom of speech and the experiences that young ones have these days empowers them and develops their imagination. It was a pleasure to be part of the first jury that selects cartoon scenarios coming from children”, said Dana Rogoz, one of the jury members.

Besides the actual production of cartoons based on the scenarios received, the two grand prizes consist each of a family trip to Nickelodeon Land in Madrid. The authors other top 10 ranking stories according to the popular vote will receive as gifts Nickelodeon original promotional products. Another 100 special prizes will be awarded to the first 100 Telekom Romania and NextGen subscribers which entered the competition.

The complete competition regulations, as well as all other details are available on www.povestianimate.ro