Two days of concerts, pianos and musical abilities testing with Boem Club

Boem Club Music School in partnership with Boem Club Pianos, the largest acoustic pianos and upright pianos store it’s organizing on Saturday and Sunday, 17-18 of December 2016, the event titled “Winter Dream”. Concerts, pianos and musical abilities testing at “Centrul National de Arta Tinerimea Romana”, for all the music lovers.

The event will gather about 250 students, children, teenagers and adults from piano, guitar, violin, drums, cello, singing and saxophone classes, and also music lovers and musicians from others institutions and an audience of about 500 people.

At this events, all participants will have the possibility to test some of the new and reconditioned pianos from by Boem Club Pianos.

During the two days of the concert, Boem Club Pianos will organize in the lobby of the concert hall a piano contest called “I’ve also sung at the Boem Club Pianos” where every contestant has the possibility to sing a song of maximum 5 minutes, and the first three contestants the most voted on the Boem Club Pianos Facebook Page will win one piano bench each.

Also, both on 17 and 18 of December, the Boem Club Music School will organize free music tests.

Boem Club invites all music lovers to participate at these two days of music, musical testing, pianos testing and to participate at the “I’ve also sung at the Boem Club Pianos” Contest.

In addition, all of those who are singing at the piano, are invited to not forget to sign at Musica Mundi Piano National Contest, which will be held at the end of March, 2017, and where the big prize will be an upright piano worth 5000 Euros.

About Boem Club Music School

Boem Club Music School, the biggest private music school from Romania, with over 750 students, offering in Romanian or in English, premium individual or group music lessons at piano, guitar, violin, cello, drums, saxophone, clarinet, oboe, flute, block flute and singing, both for children and adults.

The Boem Club Music School has 3 offices, în 3 important areas of the Capital ( Dorobanti area, Alba Iulia Square – Bd. Decebal area and Cotroceni-Drumul Sarii area) and it has a young team, consisting of about 45 teachers, National Music School graduates, good teachers and professionals whom are dedicated to their jobs and are opened to every music genres.

The Boem Club Music School was founded in 2009, from the desire of offering to all of the amateurs and music lovers from Bucharest, the possibility to learn how to play at a favorite instrument.

About Boem Club Pianos

Starting with September 2016, Boem Club (www.boemclub.ro), the biggest private music school in Bucharest, has extended the services offer, to the area of selling musical instruments and has opened the largest acoustic pianos and upright pianos store, called Boem Club Pianos.

The store is opening as a result of signing the partnership between Bol Pianos&Grand Pianos from Netherlands and Boem Club. Thus, the main supplier of Boem Club Pianos is Bol Pianos, a company which helds the largest showroom of pianos în Europe, with a permanent stock of about 1500 upright pianos and about 150 grand pianos.