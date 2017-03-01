Two German nationals declared personae non-grata in Romania for having adhered to Daesh ideology

Two German nationals, included one of Syrian extraction, have been declared personae non-grata in Romania for ten years as a result of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) taking specific measures as the two were carrying out activities that are seen as risks against national security under Romania’s anti-terror legislation.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, SRI says that the two were quickly radicalised to adhere to the ideology of the terrorist organisation Daesh, while displaying a tendency toward violence.

“M.B. and N.R. conducted religious propaganda and indoctrination activities in other to covert some of their coreligionists to the Jihadi ideology. Moreover, during their stay in Romania, the two considered travelling to Syria to join the Daesh Caliphate,” says SRI.

SRI says the two got in its crosshair in 2016.

“SRI acted in order to prevent the materialisation of threats against national security arising from the presence and activities conducted by foreign nationals on Romania’s soil.”

SRI mentions that it is its major preventing all terror risks and threats is its major priority, constantly cooperating to this end with other organisations under the National System for Terror Prevention and Combat, as well as external partners.

“As a result of specific measures conducted by the Romanian Intelligence Service in cooperation with the Prosecution Office with the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the Immigration General Inspectorate with the Romanian Ministry of the Interior and acting on a request from the Bucharest Court of Appeal to the relevant authorities (…) it has been ordered declaring two German nationals – M.B. and – N.R., one of which is of Syrian extraction, personae non-grata in Romania for ten years,” SRI reports.

Officials close to the investigation say the two were husband and wife and they were living in Cluj-Napoca, where they were studying at the local Faculty of Medicine. The man is a German national of Syrian origins, while the woman is a German national.