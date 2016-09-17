Two Kosovo citizens detained while illegally crossing Romanian-Serbian border

Border police in Sannicolau Mare area in South-Western Timis county detected on Saturday morning two young men from Kosovo trying to illegally cross the border on foot from Serbia to Romania.

According to a statement of the Romanian General Inspectorate of Border Police, the two men showed up at around 8.40 am on the Attica Optronic Surveillance System walking between Valcani and Beba Veche border towns. They were later found hiding in a corn field in the area and were detained for questioning by a border police patrol.

The two men, aged 20, respectively 25, told the police they had left Serbia on foot in order to reach a Western European country.

The police started and official investigation on charges of illegal border crossing and notified the Serbian border police in order to establish the conditions of readmission, the police statement added.