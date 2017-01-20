Two Romanian citizens rescued from Italian avalanche-hit hotel

Two Romanian citizens – one adult, one child, reported to have been missing following the avalanche that hit a hotel in Farindola, Abruzzo, were identified and are alive, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs, based on Italian authorities’ input.

The Romanian nationals are currently out of danger at a hospital in Pescara. The Romanian Embassy in Rome keeps in touch permanently with the medical unit’s officials, says the MAE in a release on Friday.

The Romanian diplomatic mission’s officials are also in touch with both the family of the Romanian nationals, granting the necessary support, and the Italian competent authorities who are managing the rescue operations, with a view to obtain concrete information regarding any other Romanian citizens affected, the ministry adds.

MAE reminds that the Romanian citizens affected could ask for consular assistance by dialing the following numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Rome: (0039) 06 835 233 58, (0039) 06 835 233 56, (0039) 06 835 233 52; (0039) 06 835 233 44 – the calls being redirected to the Support and Contact Centre of the Romanian citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centres’ operators on a permanent basis or could dial the diplomatic mission’s emergency number: (0039) 3451473935.