U.S Secretary of State John Kerry in his congratulatory message on Romania’s National Day: I look forward to a free and fair electoral process on December 11

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the U.S Secretary of State John Kerry congratulates Romania on the occasion of its National Day and expresses hope that the electoral process on December 11 will be „free and fair”. The U.S. official also highlights in his press statement, that his Government places a high vallue on its strategic partnership with Romania and its contribution to the international peace and security.

„On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I offer my sincerest congratulations to the people of Romania as you celebrate the 98th anniversary of your nation’s Unification Day on December 1.

My government places a high value on its strategic partnership with Romania, a trusted NATO Ally and a major contributor to international peace, security, and the rule of law. Your country, like the United States, will hold national elections this year. I salute your commitment to democratic values and look forward to a free and fair electoral process on December 11.

The citizens of our two countries are bound together by a host of connections in business, the arts, sports, and academia. Looking ahead, I am confident that we will continue to broaden our friendship and to work together closely to promote mutual prosperity and a safer world.

On this special day, I extend to you my best wishes for your success, happiness, and health in the year to come,” reads John Kerry’s statement.