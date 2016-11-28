Uber service representatives say they are open to collaborate with the authorities in Romania to develop some digital means simplifying the declaration of revenues for the persons conducting independent activities and maintain that the service is 100 percent digital and fiscalised.

Uber comes with these clarifications following the information supplied by the Confederation of Authorised Operators and Hauliers from Romania (COTAR), according to which the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has asked Uber – the Netherlands for a detailed list of all the transport system users and all the rides operated last year, in order to check if all drivers have declared the revenues thus obtained.

“The Uber service in Romania is 100 percent digital and fiscalised. All partners in Romania collaborate with Uber under a fiscal entity, and passengers receive a fiscal invoice after each ride. The Uber partners are independent contractors and are liable for paying taxes. The circumstances of each are different – only they know which are the incomes from other sources and which are the deductible costs,” reads a point of view sent by Uber.

At the same time, to facilitate the revenue declaration, Uber provides the partners a detailed situation of the revenues generated through the Uber platform.

“Moreover, we have concluded a partnership with a local fiscal consultancy company in order to provide all partners with independent financial consultancy in respect to the manner in which they should declare the income made with Uber. We are open to collaborate with the authorities – same as we do in Estonia and Sweden – in order to develop modern, digital means simplifying the declaration of revenues for the persons who carry out independent activities,” the Uber representatives maintain.

According to a COTAR release, ANAF has initiated the actions to collect the undeclared amounts earned by providing unauthorised taxi services, in Uber regime.

“ANAF has asked Uber company in the Netherlands a detailed list of all users, all rides operated in 2015, routes, distances and collections. Thus, ever since yesterday [Thursday], 24 November, ANAF sent to the local tax collecting offices these lists of persons and collections, in order to enforce the law. The businesses that seemed so profitable will become the most unprofitable activities, if ANAF confiscates the amounts in full,” hauliers maintain.

COTAR has also revealed that a person from the Capital’s District 6 collected over 60,000 lei last year working as a driver under the Uber system.