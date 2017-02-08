UDMR to take part in no-confidence motion debate. Kelemen Hunor: “I can’t vote for or against the motion”

Democratic Union of Magyars in Romania (UDMR) MPs will take part in the debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by the Liberals, Kelemen Hunor announced on Tuesday morning following a meeting of UDMR MPs. The party leader pointed out, however, that although he will take part in the debate he will not vote for or against the motion. Nevertheless, he admitted that “the Grindeanu Government’s mistakes were major mistakes.”

“We will take part in the debate on the no-confidence motion. A no-confidence motion is always welcome. It’s Parliament’s responsibility to permanently oversee the Executive. A debate is needed. I’m convinced that, at this moment, PSD-ALDE has the majority. The signatories did not believe they would topple the Government either, otherwise they would have proposed alternative solutions. They don’t believe they will topple the Government either, because PSD-ALDE have 54-55 percent in Parliament. It will be an extremely important debate, we will take part in this debate. With clear conscience, I cannot vote for or against the motion. One can’t vote for the motion because nobody showed a different way and nobody has the possibility to form a majority. And it’s difficult to vote against the motion because the Grindeanu Government’s mistakes were major mistakes that we criticised,” UDMR President Kelemen Hunor stated.

UDMR MPs met on Tuesday morning to adopt a common position on the vote they will cast on the no-confidence motion that the Liberals read in the plenum on Monday, but also on the draft budget for 2017.