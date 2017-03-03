UDMR’s Kelemen Hunor blames DNA prosecutors of “secret police-like methods” in Roman-Catholic High School investigation

The Leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR, opposition), Kelemen Hunor, declared on Thursday, at a press conference, that the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors who are investigating the case of the setting up of the Roman Catholic High School in Targu Mures resorted to “communist secret police-like methods”, by questioning the students’ parents about their religion.

The UDMR leader specified that he notified the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) in order to request that judges examine the investigators’ behaviour in the investigation case, especially since parents were questioned about the religion of their children, a fact that not even the secret police (Securitate – ed. n.) during the communist period resorted to.

“It is not the prosecutor’s job what the children’s religion is, what religion their parents have. Not even the secret police resorted to such a thing, these are communist secret police-like methods! It is an abuse of power by the prosecutor, an attempt to intimidate the community and the parents and to demand, not explicitly but implicitly, not to go to this school. So it is an attempt to close down this school without a decision by a judge, without a final and irrevocable decision. Again it is unacceptable, in a rule of law, no individual, no citizen can accept such a thing and this is why I requested, through an appeal sent to the Superior Council of Magistracy, an investigation of the Judicial Inspection, because from our point of view – we have also spoken with lawyers – it is a serious methodology and legislation breach. Secret police-like methods! Moreover, the prosecutor says that if students remain there one year or two, their studies will not be acknowledged and they will actually remain without official documents that they have finished school, that they were enrolled in high school. From this point of view I am telling you that things are out of any control and we do not know what is the purpose of those who do so. And I am not just referring to DNA, but to everything that is happening in local institutions,” asserted Kelemen, according to Agerpres.

He said that children cannot be enrolled in grades 0, 5th and 9th for the 2017-2018 school year, because the Mures County School Inspectorate did not accept this institution to be registered into the schools’ network.

The UDMR leader stated that this was an unacceptable situation and that, the previous week, he had made a briefing on the topic for the Presidential Administration.

Kelemen Hunor claims that the DNA prosecutors have abusively called for hearings more parents whose children learn at the Roman Catholic School, a fact that is considered as unacceptable as parents have no other legal or other connections with the educational institution, apart from their children being enrolled there.