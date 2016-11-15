UDMR’s Kelemen Hunor: We are asking Ciolos Gov’t to extend to 2020 returning of nationalised land

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor (photo) said Monday in western Oradea county that UDMR is demanding the Ciolos Government to pass an emergency ordinance extending to 2020 the deadline for the returning of nationalised land to former owners, from a current January 2017 deadline.

He added that the law in question is Law 165 of 2013 concerning the returning of nationalised land to former owners, which deadline was changed under emergency ordinance 66 of 2015 by the Ciolos Government, setting the deadline at January 21017.

”As far as we are concerned, the returning of all land properties confiscated by the late communist regime cannot be completed by January 2017. This is a huge serious problem and we believe we need the Government to step in. The law says that when they are not returned, they stay with the state, pooled together in a national fund, which we believe to be a huge mistake because neither the former owners, nor the committees for the returning of the land are at fault, only the law is to be blamed for the failure to have all the land properties returned. We are talking about thousands, tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of hectares nationwide. It is unacceptable that such land properties are still nationalised in 2017, given that Romanian and Hungarian land owners have been waiting for 26 years for the return of the properties confiscated by the late communist regime,” Kelemen told a news conference on Monday.

He argued that the deadline extension is also needed because many plots of land are being litigated, had some unsolved technical probates, such as topographical measurements for which the former owners cannot be blamed.

“The deadline can be extended; our specialists say that there is an important time by 2020; simultaneously, the law should be amended in terms of the returning committees and other aspects, such as registration and topographical measurements,” said Kelemen.

He added that a bill to this end was submitted this September asking for urgent consideration, but is has not been debated in Parliament.

“I cannot promise I won’t spoil Dragnea’s feng shui again”

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Monday in Oradea that he cannot promise that he won’t make other statements in the upcoming period which will again spoil the restored feng shui of Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea.

Kelemen Hunor was asked in a press conference if his recently trading fire with the PSD leader does not somehow affect their parties’ possibility to govern together, or if UDMR is currently having talks with other parties.

“We are not having talks with any other party, be it the National Liberal Party (PNL), or the Social Democratic Party (PSD). I didn’t engage in a polemic with Dragnea. He made a statement two weeks ago at a TV station and then he nuanced it, saying that there are nil chances that we govern together. Neither Mr. Dragnea, nor anyone else asked for my opinion. It’s Mr. Dragnea’s business who he governs with. I don’t want to comment on some other people’s desires,” said Kelemen Hunor.

He explained that he reacted when he learned that he had allegedly ruined Dragnea’s feng shui balance.

“I reacted because when you see such sensitivity at a politician, a leader, you must react. Because sensitivity is an important value in politics too, not just in private life. I told him then that I am sorry I spoiled his feng shui, but I cannot promise that I won’t make other statements in this period that will again spoil his restored balance, possibly by other means and methods. So this is what our whole debate was about, but we are in no discussions,” said Kelemen.

The UDMR leader said that in this period the Union leaders don’t speak of government or alliances, and that they only have one goal: the presentation of their candidates, of the political projects and programs in such a way that they can ensure a strong representation for the Hungarian community.

“After all, our presence in Parliament is just an instrument, it’s not a goal for itself. After December 11, maybe I’ll be able to provide other details. At this moment I’m not able to do this because we didn’t have any talks and neither do we prepare any talks until the election,” concluded Kelemen Hunor.