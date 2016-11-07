UDMR’s Marko: Leave the money they deserve to Romanians, Saxons, Hungarians, they’ll rebuild Ardeal

The former leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Marko Bela on Sunday talked at the launching event of the Union’s candidates for the general election in northwestern Cluj-Napoca about returning the money from taxes to the regions so that the funds could be used by the local authorities to develop their counties the way they wish.

“Let us do our job. If we pay taxes and dues, give it back our share so we could modernize these parts of the country because you are sticking your nose in our pot so you could see what we wish to do. Leave it to the Romanians, to the Saxons if any remained, and to the Hungarians the money we deserve and we’ll build another Ardeal we will feel very good in,” said Marko Bela.

Marko couldn’t help it to talk ironically about the ‘Bucharest achievements’, and enumerated the motorways on which they could get faster from one locality to another, the modern railways, the beautiful cities and towns.

He also recalled the difficult times the UDMR has lived to pass through the Parliament and then enforce the laws referring to the utilization of the mother tongue in education.

He couldn’t help himself to remind that at about 100 years since the Great Union certain infrastructure elements have ‘preserved’ the same image of those days of 1918, and people of Romania would feel much better if lived in a 19th century Romania.