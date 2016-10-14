Udrea: Every time Kovesi has a PR crisis she resorts to resounding cases and accusations, now she’s trying to use me to get rid of the secret email address row

MP Elena Udrea launched a virulent attack against Laura Codruta Kovesi on Facebook on Wednesday, immediately after the DNA asked the Lower Chamber to approve its request to start criminally prosecuting her in the case in which she is accused of passive bribery in relation to the elections campaign for the presidential elections of 2009. Udrea claims that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi “resorts to resounding cases and accusations every time she has a public relations crisis.”

“Kovesi is trying to get rid of the purple owl [a scandal concerning an alleged secret email address she used – editor’s note] by using me! Nothing new here! Every time she has a public relations crisis she resorts to resounding cases and accusations: against me, Ponta, Blair etc. This time, the mess she is in cannot be covered up, not even by my possible lapidation!”

“Instigating passive bribery, in the elections campaign, in the case in which they have already accused me of money laundering in the 2009 campaign. Although nothing new has happened since I was summoned at the DNA two weeks ago, they are only now asking for the criminal prosecution of these alleged crimes. Why didn’t they ask this back then??? Because now they needed something with which to draw attention away from the purple owl.”

“The guilty acts? That those who asked some companies for campaign contributions, both of them PDL political leaders, did it at my instigation!!! Seriously??? I didn’t even know the companies that paid campaign contributions, as shown by the very statements of those who made the payments! On the other hand, during a campaign, all political leaders, from a party’s local branches all the way to its central structures, contribute any way they can. Why would there have been the need to instigate a political leader to ask for contributions??? When they have been doing this since forever, during each campaign? Long before I got involved in politics…”

“And, once again! Don’t you, Ms. Kovesi, want to also look into the contributions or money taken to the central headquarters of PDL, to people who are today part of PNL’s leadership?”

“Even if you succeed in generating a bit of scandal, you will still have to answer whether you were using secret email addresses to talk to Ghita about how to cover up your plagiarism or in order to illegally leak information from the case files of your opponents! And this falls under the provisions of criminal law, if true,” Elena Udrea wrote on Facebook.

Lower Chamber receives new DNA request on Elena Udrea’s prosecution

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar has sent to the Lower Chamber the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request to approve the start of its prosecution of former minister Elena Udrea, on two counts of instigating passive bribery, a guilty act allegedly committed during the presidential elections campaign in 2009.

“The DNA Chief Prosecutor has submitted to the Prosecutor General with the Supreme Court a report asking the Lower Chamber to allow the DNA to start criminally prosecuting Elena Gabriela Udrea, member of the Romanian Parliament, for two counts of instigating passive bribery related to the 2009 presidential election in Romania, guilty act committed while she was holding the office of tourism minister. The case regards actions taken during the presidential election campaign, related to the collection of proceeds of crime that were later used for the payment of services rendered for the electoral campaign,” reads a press statement released by DNA on Wednesday.

According to the DNA, the case is built on offences through which proceeds of crimes were collected and then used for the payment of some services rendered for the presidential elections campaign in 2009.

DNA says that, this September, prosecutors ordered the criminal investigation of several people, including Gheorghe Nastasia, secretary general of the Tourism Ministry at the date the guilty act was allegedly committed, and Victor Tarhon, chairman of the Tulcea County Council at the date the guilty act was allegedly committed, suspected of bribe taking, as well as of Elena Udrea, suspected of five counts of money laundering.

In the meantime, new evidence is said to have been collected requiring the widening of the investigation, in Elena Udrea’s case, to two counts of instigating passive bribery.

Prosecutors also claim that Udrea was coordinator of the people who acted as middlemen for the bank transfers so that the criminal proceeds would reach the companies rendering services to the campaign.

Given that Udrea was Toruism Minister at the time, the passive bribery offences of which she is suspected were committed while in office, which requires the Lower Chamber’s approval of the continuation of the criminal probe.

Attached to the request of the DNA chief prosecutor were a report by the corruption prosecutors as well as 13 volumes comprising documents from the prosecution file.

Basescu, after DNA asks for green light to criminally prosecute Elena Udrea: “Kovesi driven by woman’s spite”

On Wednesday, Traian Basescu commented for Romania TV the DNA Chief Prosecutor’s request for the Lower Chamber’s green light for the DNA to start criminally prosecuting Elena Udrea for two counts of instigating passive bribery, guilty act allegedly committed during the presidential elections campaign in 2009.

Ex-President Traian Basescu considers that the new request, filed by DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, is “driven by woman’s spite.”

“There’s no longer any surprise here. It’s not only about frame-ups, it’s also a womanly thing. Woman’s spite in full action,” Traian Basescu said on Romania TV.