Udrea: Metaphorically speaking, if PMP has a father (Traian Basescu), then it surely has a mother too (Elena Udrea)

“Metaphorically speaking, if PMP has a father (Traian Basescu), then it surely has a mother too (Elena Udrea). I led the Popular Movement Party. During my tenure, this party had very good results in both the European Parliament and the presidential elections and, of course, as independent MP, I would like to vote for a Government that has Traian Basescu as Premier,” Udrea told RFI.

Udrea also stated that she is permanently paraded at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Supreme Court because “the system” wants her to be presented “as a symbol of politicians who have legal problems of a criminal nature.”