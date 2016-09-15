UHY study: The charged fee in Romania at the acquisition of property is among the smallest in the world

Western Europe has among the highest taxes on the real estate

Romania imposes among the lowest fees in the world at the purchasing of high value real estate, charging an average of 0.15%, or 1.500 USD at the buying of a property which is worth $ 1 million, according to a new recent study by UHY, one of the leading international network of accounting and consulting services.

The figure is much lower than the global average which is 3.3% (USD .33 038) for properties that are worth 1 million USD.

UHY sustains that by keeping the taxes at the lower end, the governments can encourage the mobility of experienced management in the labor market and the investments of the citizens with a strong financial potential (High Net Worth Individuals), although they risk losing an important source of income.

UHY states that the main European economies, including France, Germany and Spain charge among the highest taxes on acquisition of the real estate in the world.

According to the UHY findings, among the surveyed countries, Belgium requires the highest real estate tax for properties over $ 1 million, it amounts to 11.3% * – a fee of 113.131 USD. Among other economies in Western Europe that are in the top of perceived taxes, are included France and Germany, with 50.901 USD and 50.000 USD.

New Zealand and Russia have the lowest taxes in the rankings, perceiving even 0% in the purchase of a high-value real estate.

In the New Zealand, there are no central or local taxes at the real estate and houses transactions concluded between the owners, which are exempt from the tax on goods and services. Russia also does not requires the buyer paying the property transfer taxes, but to pay to the State only a fixed modest amount, about 30 USD.

Camelia Dobre, managing partner at UHY Audit CD, member of UHY, states that “in many economies there is the risk of over-taxing the purchase of property to strengthen the finances, and the fact that Romania is limiting these fees is encouraging. The high taxes on a real estate acquisition may be burdensome for the national buyers, who may not be very rich, given the rise of the houses price in certain areas in the last ten to twenty years.’’

Not only in Romania but also in the United States the tax rate is among the lowest of the countries included in the UHY study. “The low level of taxes allows the homeowners to move more easily from one city to another. At present, the mobility of the labor market in America is enviable”, added Camelia Dobre.

UHY says that while the G7 economies perceive 3% on average (29.720 USD) – being in general in the world average – in the BRIC states, the taxes are about one third less, just 2.3% (22.720 USD).

The UHY tax experts have analyzed the paid taxes by the individuals to purchase a house for $ 1 million in 26 countries across its international network, including all the G7 countries and the major developing economies.

The charging of high taxes on new properties may also restrict the mobility on the labor market. It obliges the companies to provide more important incentives to convince those in the leadership positions to move to another city, the high taxes can seriously affect the creation of jobs and business investment and, ultimately, the entire economy in general.

“The high-value properties, especially in the capital cities, are particularly attractive to the foreign investors with greater financial potential, but if the taxes are too high, they can make those markets less interesting. Paris or Berlin may lose to other capital cities such as Bucharest, where the taxes on purchases are considerably more reasonable. The wealthy investors abroad contribute in many other ways to the local economy, spending freely on the time spent on the property, and paying the maintenance costs, for example through extensive renovations or personnel hiring” , says Camelia Dobre.