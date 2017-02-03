UK ambassador Brummell meets Kovesi: I had a good meeting with the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Paul Brummell has had a ‘good meeting’ with Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi on Friday, according to the diplomat’s Twitter account.

I had a good meeting with the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA, a key institution in the fight against corruption in Romania, Paul Brummell wrote on Twitter.

The UK Embassy in Bucharest on Thursday expressed concern regarding the Emergency Ordinance announced on 31 January that might reduce the scope of the corruption offenses, but also in respect to the ‘very limited nature’ of the previous consultation of the parties involved.

The UK is one of the long-run supporters of Romania in its efforts to strengthen the rule of law and in the fight against corruption. We always had a productive dialogue on this subject with Romania’s Governments, regardless of their political colour. We collaborated with Romania throughout many years in order to help it fulfill the duties assumed within the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the UK Embassy mentioned.

The Embassy recognizes the Government and the Parliament duties to establish the legislation of the country, but expresses concern regarding the recent amendments that could lead to the “reduction of the scope’ in the fight against corruption.

Although it is Parliament’s and Government’s prerogative, which were democratically elected, to establish the country’s legislation, by observing the Constitution, we are concerned that the emergency ordinance announced on 31 January 2017 might reduce the scope of the anti-corruption offense. Moreover, we are concerned in regards to the very limited nature of consultation with the parties involved, the diplomatic mission in Bucharest points out in the message on Thursday.