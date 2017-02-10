UK Ambassador Brummell meets Minister-delegate Birchall. Brexit impact on Romanians, among discussion topics

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall welcomed on Friday Ambassador of the UK in Bucharest Paul Brummell, whom she spoke with including about the impact that the Brexit will have on Romanians who work in this country.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) within the discussions, aspects referring to the negotiation process regarding the UK leaving the EU were approached, as well as the future of the UK – the EU relation.

On this occasion, Minister-delegate Ana Birchall expressed Romania’s support for maintaining a tight cooperation between the UK and the EU after exiting the EU, taking into account the good collaboration and the similarity of Romania and the UK approaches in numerous common interest areas on the European agenda.

The Minister-delegate expressed the trust that the UK – the EU27 partnership will continue in the future. The Romanian official revealed that the UK is and has to remain one of Romania’s strategic partners, taking into account their very good bilateral relation, based on a solid Strategic Partnership, the quoted source reveals.

Ana Birchall underlined that one of Romania’s major objectives in further negotiations will be “limiting the impact of the Brexit process regarding the Romanian citizens, who live and/or work on the UK territory.”

In this regard, she stressed out that Romania will watch that all the rights deriving from the EU legislations, which the Romanian citizens currently enjoy in the UK, be protected and maintained within a future agreement with the EU 27, the MAE mentions.