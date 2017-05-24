UK Ambassador Brummell: Undefeatable spirit of Manchester and British people endures after Monday evening’s tragedy

What remains after the Monday evening tragedy is the undefeatable spirit of the people of Manchester and the UK, British Ambassador to Romania Paul Brummell stated on Wednesday.

This spirit cannot be broken either now or in the future, the British diplomat said, underscoring that the Manchester Arena terror attack was met by the courage of the emergency and human services in the city. The response of the rescue teams was extraordinary, 400 police officers, medical and emergency personnel participated in the operations throughout the night to save lives and assist the injured, Brummell said at the British Embassy in Bucharest .

According to him, the terror threat level in the UK has been raised to “critical”, which means that another attack may be imminent. He reiterated the message of British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to whom the Manchester explosion was “a callous terrorist attack” and one of the most tragic events of this kind in Great Britain and the bloodiest in the UK in a long time.

“The attack was designed so as to coincide with the end of a pop concert attended mainly by young families and groups of children”, he added.

A condolence book was opened on Wednesday at the British Embassy in Bucharest.

Ambassador Paul Brummell thanked the Romanian authorities and the citizens for their messages of support.

“Thank you, on my own behalf and on behalf of the British Government, for the solidarity messages we received – from the President of Romania, the Prime Minister, members of the Government, but also from ordinary people”, the diplomat said.

He mentioned that as far as he knows, there are no Romanian citizens among the victims of the Manchester attack and reminded that recommendations have been published on the British Government’s website for those affected by the attack and their relatives, as well as the phone numbers where Romanians in the UK may call for consular assistance.