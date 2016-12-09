UK Ambassador Brummell: United Kingdom will leave the European Union, but not Europe

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Romania, Paul Brummell, stated on Thursday, in Targu Mures, that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, but will not leave Europe, affirming that UK will remain “a country very close to Romania”, also Romanians from UK and British citizens from our country will play a very important role.

There was a referendum on June 23, a democratic vote, 33 million voters, and the outcome was clear, and it is our duty as British officials to apply this decision taken by the people. Prime Minister Theresa May said to her European colleagues that article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty will be invoked before the end of March next year. Yesterday, the British Parliament agreed to plan, of course there will be a negotiation and I cannot comment how it will unwind. There will be difficult negotiations between the United Kingdom and the 27 member states of the EU, but I hope and am confident that they will prove to be positive for everybody (…) I do not know what will be the outcome of the negotiations, the situation is not that clear in the long-term, and it is absolutely clear that the United Kingdom will leave the EU, but we will not leave Europe. We remain a European country, we remain a country very close to Romania, we want to develop our connections with Romania, the Ambassador stated.

Paul Brummell specified that, despite the fact that UK will leave the EU, UK wants a strong Union, as “it is important for us, for the future, to have a strong and good partner in Europe, thus our goal is a negotiation with the 27 member states”.

Regarding education, the Ambassador Brummell mentioned that the situation of December 2016 is absolutely the same as it was before the referendum from June 2016, because the Romanian citizens from the UK have all the rights and obligations which they also had before.

Regarding students, I believe that the choice to study in the UK was and continues to be a very good choice because we have very good universities, as 4 out of 10 top universities in the world are in the UK. The Government and authorities of England and Wales have informed that the taxes and payment conditions have not changed for Romanian students and students from all other countries who attend the 2017-2018 academic year, thus, it remains a very good offer, the Ambassador Paul Brummell underlined.

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Paul Brummell, was in Targu Mures on Thursday, having several meetings with the President of Mures County Council, Peter Ferenc, and the Mayor of Targu Mures, Dorin Florea.