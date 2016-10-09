UK ambassador sleeps rough on World Homeless Day

British Ambassador Paul Brummell took part in an event dedicated to World Homeless Day, sleeping rough alongside Nicusor Dan and other volunteers on the night of Friday to Saturday.

The ambassador posted on his Twitter account photographs taken during the night in which he slept in conditions similar to those experienced by homeless people. “It’s the first time I gave an interview in a sleeping bag,” he joked.

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Nicusor Dan took part in the event too. The event was meant to draw attention to the issue of homeless people in Bucharest and elsewhere.

“I slept rough. Alongside British Ambassador Mr. Paul Brumell and 25 other people, many of them embassy employees or British volunteers. Using sleeping bags, on the ground at first then in a tent once the rain started. At any rate, in conditions that are much better than those experienced by homeless people. Regardless of the causes that brought these people into the street, we have to show solidarity. The administration has to offer these people at least minimal services, night shelters, medical care, psychological counselling and, just as importantly, professional retraining services so that these people have the chance to find a job,” Nicusor Dan posted on Facebook, referring to the project handled by the “Casa Ioana” Association.