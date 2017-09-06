UK Ambassador to Romania meets JusMin Toader: Modifications to Justice laws must be adapted to Romania’s needs

The modifications to Justice laws, human trafficking and collaboration between the UK and Romania in the area were among the topics Justice Minister Tudorel Toader and UK Ambassador in Bucharest Paul Brummell (photo) discussed on Wednesday.

“We have discussed about the collaboration between the UK and Romania in the Justice area. We have a very close collaboration. (…) We have discussed the modifications to the judiciary system of Romania. I have underscored that Romania must decide according to the Constitution and the parliamentary procedures. I have stressed that we appreciate what Romania has done in respect to the fight against corruption. Romania has institutions that are working very well. The modifications to Justice laws must be discussed with all involved parties. The Minister explained the purpose of the modifications,” said Brummell.

On September 1, the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Bucharest expressed hope that any modifications in the judiciary will have the role to support and develop the significant progress made by Romania in the past years in the fight against corruption.

“Deciding on its own legislation is Romania’s responsibility, in accordance with its Constitution and the parliamentary procedures”, reads a point of view of the said diplomatic mission, sent at the request of AGERPRES.

“We do hope that any change to the judiciary has the role to promote the independence and the operational effectiveness of the judicial institutions and the rule of law, taking into account the recommendations of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) of the EU. Moreover, we hope that such amendments will include a broad consultation with all the relevant parties”, the Embassy adds.

“Hopefully, any amendments have the role to support and develop the important progress achieved by Romania in the last years in the fight against corruption and to strengthen the rule of law, through the accomplishments of bodies, such as the DNA”, the UK Embassy in Bucharest furthers on.