Unemployment rate down to 5.9pct in Q2, highest within youth

Unemployment rate dropped to 5.9pct in Q2 2016, from 6.6pct in the previous three months, but it reached its highest level within the youth, 19.4pct, respectively, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The gap between the two unemployment rates was 1.7pct (6.6pct for men against 4.9pct for women), and as regards the residential environment of only 0.1pct (5.9pct in the rural compared to 5.8pct in the urban).

Romania’s active population counted for 9.056 million, of whom 8.526 million persons employed and 530,000 unemployed.

The employment rate of the working persons (15-64 years) was 61.8pct in Q2 2016, up by 2pct against Q1 2016, while the employment rate of the population aged 20-64 years was 66.6pct, at 3.4pct far from the national target of 70pct set within the context of the Europa 2020 Strategy. The young (15-24 years) employment rate was 22.2pct.

According to the INS data, the occupancy was higher for men (70pct against 53.4pct for women), while as regards their residence, the occupancy was even (61.8pct).