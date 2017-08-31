Unemployment rate up to 5.2 percent in July, one in five U-24 young jobless

The unemployment rate was up by 0.2 percent in July 2017 as compared to June 2017, reaching 5.2 percent in the seasonally adjusted form, the highest unemployment degree, of almost 20 percent, being recorded in the category of under 24 year-olds (between 15 and 24, to be more specific), shows data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Thursday.

So, whereas per total (persons aged 15 to 74 years) the unemployment rate attained 5.2 percent in July, the weight of young jobless between 15 – 24 years soared to 19.9 percent.

The number of the jobless aged from 15 to 74 years, estimated for July 2017, was of 478,000, up against the previous month, when it counted for 461,000 persons, but on an downtrend as compared to the same month of 2016 (525,000 persons).

As for the persons aged between 25 and 74 years, the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.3 percent for July 2017 (5.4 percent for men, 3 percent for women). The number of the jobless aged between 25-74 was 77.4 percent of the total number of the unemployed in July.

The men’s unemployment rate was by 2.3 percent higher than the women’s, the INS data add.