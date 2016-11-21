UNI-SET Energy Clustering conference hosted by Polytechnic University of Bucharest

Representatives of European universities will participate, 21 – 23 November, in Bucharest in an international conference focused on intelligent energy systems.

“The event is part of a series of five scientific meetings unfolded by the European Universitiy Association. These events are designed to mobilise the European academic community to face ‘the energy challenge’,” informs the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), the host of the conference.

According to UPB, the UNI-SET Energy Clustering scientific conference’s theme will be “Intelligent energy systems.” Expected to attend are also Romania’s Energy Minister Victor Vlad Grigorescu and Secretary General of the European University Association Lesley Wilson.

Tackled during the events will be boosting energy innovative research and energy education programmes.