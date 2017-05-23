Uniform pay draft law contested by PNL, PMP, USR, supported by PSD, ALDE, UDMR

The Uniform Pay Law supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is contested by the senators with the National Liberal Party (PNL), the People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the Save Romania Union (USR), the latter ones pleading within the debate of the piece of legislation in the plenary sitting of the Senate for a broad consultation of the interested factors.

The proposal of the PNL group’s leader Mario Oprea, for the piece of legislation to be sent back to the Labour Committee was rejected by the plenum.

“The initiators did not offered a budgetary impact.(…) I don’t see the rush, apart from the fact that an electoral campaign is due on 11 June we are having local elections, and for the eyes of the electorate only another law is to be passed,” asserted the PNL senator Florin Citu.

The PMP group leader of the Senate, Dorin Badulescu explained that the legislative proposal of public servants’ pay “could alter due to the rush it has been debated, from a noble initiative into a failure.”

“There are certain provisions that generate discriminations (…) If we wanted to give a good law in payment, we should have the opportunity to vote a well-negotiated bill, a transparent bill where the trade unions, the responsible factors could have had their viewpoints fully said,” asserted Badulescu.

Adrian Wiener with the USR says that the legislative proposal could be “a chance to transparence and dialogue” in order to “eliminate certain discriminations.”

“The Uniform Pay draft law was a chance of a fundamental political declaration, of a change of paradigm as regards the resettlement of the strata of the various categories of public personnel, it could have been a chance to transparence and dialogue, it is a chance to the affirmation, for instance, of the strategic importance of the education, it could motivate the choice of a teacher’s career for the worthy young. In health care important categories of staff are disconnected from the moment of the increase – nurses, stretcher-bearers, biologists chemists. It was a chance of real public debate with the trade unions and of getting a broader acceptance, that has been missed,” said senator Wiener.

He went on saying that there will probably be “protests, strikes, inflation and the exceeding of the 3 percent budget deficit.”

The UDMR senators’ group leader Cseke Attila stressed that the Uniform Pay draft law of the staff paid from public funds id a complex law, announcing the UDMR senators’ favourable vote.

Unfortunately, a perfect Uniform Pay law more definitely could not exist in Romania as it could not exist in any other Western European countries or elsewhere one looks around the world because obviously all those demands on various activity fields could not be supported all together in a certain context. To us, the UDMR parliamentary group is important that certain principles to be applied and some of these principles do exist in the draft law and hopefully they’ll be there further when the law will be enforced. That principle of the fact that no public servant or no contractual employee would not have a salary higher than the institution’s chiefs. It is a situation that has lasted the long of the years and that must cease to exist once with the endorsement of this bill. (…) The UDMR senators’ group will advocate the admission report with the admitted amendments,” said Cseke Attila.

The ALDE group leader, Ionut Sibinescu told AGERPRES that the senators of this group do support the draft law through which “the pay system will get equitable.”

“This is not a pay raise law, it is a law by which the problem of equity will be solved for the employees with the various activity sectors. A driver from agriculture has to be paid the same salary with the driver in the Justice system,” said Sibinescu.

The chairman of the Labour Committee with the Senate, Ion Rotaru (PSD) specified that over 300 amendments were lodged, of which almost one half were adopted, meaning that the “opinion of the opposition colleagues” was considered.

“A pay law was needed, this is obvious for everybody. The Law 284/2010 has been enforced non-uniformly and has had a series of ambiguities and malfunctions. (…) This is a framework-law, a uniform law through the fact that it covers uniformly all of the nine occupational families,” said Ion Rotaru.

The debate on the legislative proposal regarding the uniform pay draft law of the personnel paid from public funds initiated by 205 Members of the Parliament with PSD and ALDE is to be furthered on Tuesday in the Senate’s plenary sitting.