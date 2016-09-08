University of Bucharest in QS World University Rankings 2016

The University of Bucharest (UB) is entered in the QS University Rankings 2016 released on Tuesday in the 701+ band, holding the best standing of Romanian universities, informs a UB release.

“Also included in the ranking’s 701+ band are the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj and the West University of Timisoara. The University of Bucharest is on the 1st spot among Romanian peer institutions according to the criteria: academic reputation (401+), employer reputation (320), students per faculty (501+), and 3rd by the following criteria: citations per faculty (501+), international students (501+), international faculty (501+). Each of the 6 indicators has a different weight in the calculation of the final score,” the release reads.

The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings are built on several key indicators: scientific research, quality of teaching, the employability of graduates and internationalization, and are conducted by QS Intelligence Unit together with a group of professors and researchers of worldwide repute. 74,651 professors and 37,781 staff contributed to these rankings by global QS analyses. For its 2016/2017 edition of the ranking, QS surveyed 10.3 million articles and 66.3 million citations indexed in Elsevier’s Scopus academic database. Over 3,800 universities have been considered and 916 of them were assessed.

In another QS ranking of the universities by subject, published in March 2016, the University of Bucharest secured the best performances of Romanian academics, ranking 151-200 for Modern Languages; 251-300 for Mathematics and English Language and Literature; and 301-400 for Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy.