UNJR asks Kovesi to cease pressure on Constitutional Court

National Union of Judges in Romania (UNJR) publicly demands to the Chief-Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, as well as to the opinion leaders, to cease pressure on the Constitutional Court before deciding on the constitutionality of the abuse of office provided by the Law no.78/2000, shows a press release issued by UNJR.

“DNA Chief-Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi’s statements according to which a CCR decision on the abuse of office in a different way than the one supported by DNA would be ‘a cessation of the anticorruption fight in Romania’ and ‘a signal that the Romanian state gives: «That’s it, we had enough fight against corruption, we don’t have to fight against corruption anymore, we don’t have to investigate this kind of deeds anymore»”, is a form of pressure on the Constitutional Court which is inconsistent with the magistrate status and with the principle of separation of powers.

As a result of the expansion of this kind of messages through the opinion-makers and the media, citizens have begun to make petitions “to ask CCR to decide in the way that DNA wants”, which is “an inconsistency with the democratic framework” mentions the UNJR press release.

National Union of Judges in Romania also expresses its concern about abandoning the rule of law and establishing the totalitarian Justice:

“Asking Constitutional Court to set aside Constitution and not to examine the case submitted to it through the primacy of the Constitution, simply means to abandon the rule of law and to restore the totalitarian Justice made in the public square, not according to the law, but to the people’s will, claim the judges.

(…) Romania is a constitutional democracy, and anyone who asserts, directly or indirectly, that anticorruption fight allows the violation of the Constitution, undermines the rule of law and sabotages the legitimacy of the fight against corruption itself.”

“We are very concerned about the fact that people are more and more inoculated with the idea that, by the decisions it takes, Constitutional Court would become an enemy of the anticorruption fight, an enemy of the people. (…) In each state where there was an attempt to breach rule of law, the first attacked institution was the Constitutional Court, exactly because its fundamental role it plays in a democracy” stated Judge Dana Girbovan (photo), UNJR President.

National Union of Judges reiterates the call, also made in the past, to the members of the three powers and to the press, to immediately cease any kind of pressure on the Constitutional Court ad to respect the supremacy of the Constitution in a state of law.