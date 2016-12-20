Unprecedented records with DNA prosecutors, made public by Sebastian Ghita: How pressures are made to denounce Dragnea

The representative of united Romania party (PRU), Sebastian Ghita, revealed on Monday that National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA0 wants to prepare files to Liviu Dragnea to press and blackmail him in order to determine him to give up aiming to be Prime-Minister.

Sebastian Ghita stated that there is an issue that can reverse the result of these elections, a matter that affects Romanians’ vote. “Last days I received an audio file containing a discussion between two DNA prosecutors, one of which is the famous Negulescu and another colleague of his. There is now, at the DNA level, an action with the purpose to prepare files to Liviu Dragnea to press him, to blackmail him in order to determine him to give up aiming to be Prime-Minister” revealed Sebastian Ghita.

Ghita presented records of a conversation between two DNA prosecutors, including Mircea Negulescu, the one who instruments the files in which Victor Ponta and Sebastian Ghita are accused. In the records, Negulescu uses an unappropriated language for a prosecutor, threatening and making many serious accusations against Sebastian Ghita. His interlocutor pronounces Dragnea’s name, suggesting that he could denounce Dragnea. “If you accuse Ghita, he’ll denounce Dragnea and that’s it, we’re done!” can be heard in the record that Negulescu’s interlocutor tells him this.

“Liviu Dragnea is under a huge pressure to renounce to the power received from the Romanian people”

Sebastian Ghita appreciates that such things cannot exist and everybody must do efforts to make these things not to exist. “Criminal files are prepared for me, for my family, for my friends, to continue pressures and to get denunciations against Dragnea and Ponta. I believe that all these things should stop and that it’s the moment for all of us to say STOP to these misdeeds” underlined Ghita, according to Romania TV.

Sebastian Ghita is convinced that there is a triangle between DNA, PNL and Iohannis. “This conspiracy and this positioning exist. It would be a nonsense not to consider what happened also in the previous years. PSD leaders have been under a permanent pressure, and Liberals have been the favorites”.

“Rumors were circulating last week that they’ll prepare him a file, that they’ll put him into jail by March, I am expecting anything to happen. I hope Dragnea will react properly and that he will find the right solution not to betray people’s vote” Ghita concluded.

Dragnea’s reaction to the unprecedented records: If the information is true, it’s a bad and serious matter

“I understood that pressures were made on him. If the information is true, it’s a bad and a serious thing. I’m saying once again, I can’t be intimidated. I‘m not saying it maliciously, but calmly and with a smile on my face. Neither me, nor my colleagues can run. It would be a good thing for the institutions to serve the Romanian people, because they belong to the state and they must do so. Each person should observe its job description and not exceed its attributions. If there are people who don’t want to respect this, they’ll suffer the consequences”, Liviu Dragnea pointed out.

Investigated by prosecutor Negulescu, Victor Ponta also provided a reply to the unprecedented records.

“May I ask in what kind of a country do we live? And, especially, in what kind of a country we wish (accept) to live?”