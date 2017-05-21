Unstable weather this week. Meteorologists forecast daily rains

The weather will continue to be moody throughout this week, daily rainfall being forecast, first in south-eastern regions early this week and then throughout the country starting on Wednesday. Rains will abate by the second half of the week, according to the National Meteorology Administration (ANM).

It will rain in south-eastern regions on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected in western and mountainous regions too, the weather expected to be good in the rest of the country. Starting on Wednesday, rains will expand to northern and central regions. On Thursday, it will rain in central, southern and eastern regions.

“It won’t be too nice at the end of the week either, when there will still be summer thunderstorms from place to place. Concerning the temperatures, until and on Wednesday the temperatures will be close to what they should be this time of year, namely highs ranging from 17 degrees at the seaside to 28 degrees in western and south-western regions. In the second part of the week temperatures will drop and they will be lower than normal in some areas,” ANM meteorologist Meda Andrei stated for Mediafax.

According to the ANM, it will rain on Sunday night and on Monday, and the weather will be nicer on Tuesday and Wednesday. Starting on the night of Wednesday to Thursday and until the end of the week, sunny and rainy periods will alternate. There will be 23 degrees on Monday, 25 degrees at most on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures will drop to 19-20 degrees, remaining stable until the end of the week.

The weather will be unstable at the seaside too, meteorologists state.