Up to one hour take-off delays on Bucharest airports due to de-icing operations, no flight canceled

Air traffic is unfolding in winter conditions on the Bucharest airports, and some flights could record up to one-hour take-off delay due to de-icing operations, yet no flight is canceled, the Airports Bucharest National Company (CNAB) informs on Wednesday morning.

“The movement surface on both Bucharest airports is maintained in very good conditions with own machinery. The runways, the platforms and the aircraft ways are open, functional, as conditions are assured for the air operations,” the company’s officials say.