US Ambassador about his visit to Dambovita: We want to learn about county’s history, tradition and economy. DefMin Tutuianu: We had very good discussions with US companies interested in participating in Army’s endowment programme

The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Hans Klemm, on Wednesday went on a visit to Dambovita county, while wanting to learn about the county, about Targoviste, about the history, tradition and economy of the area.

During his visit, Hans Klemm discussed with the local authorities, visited the Targoviste Princely Court, the Communism Museum in the municipality, as well as defence industry companies of Dragomiresti and Mija.

The ambassador specified that he received the invitation to pay a visit to this country from the Ministry of National Defence, Adrian Tutuianu, who is representing Dambovita as a Senator.

“Me and the delegation of the US Embassy to Bucharest have three objectives guiding us during the visit to Targoviste and one is to meet the leadership of this county, of the society and I am very grateful to the president, the prefect and all the people that I’ve met today and that welcomed us today”, he said. The ambassador added that the warmness and hospitality moved him, as he was honored to be in Dambovita county. Hans Klemm said that the second objective is to learn about the Dambovita County and about Targoviste, about its history, tradition and economy. All of our interlocutors, Mr President, Mr Minister, Mr Mayor convinced us of the potential of Dambovita, said the US Ambassador to Bucharest.

He also spoke about the development of the economic relations between the US and Romania.

“One of my responsibilities is to boost trade, the exchange between the US and Romania on services and to boost direct investment between our countries. I will pay attention in the next days during the visit to see what is the real potential of Dambovita, in this context”, he said. The third objective is represented by the fact that I answered an invitation extended to me by Mr Tutuianau a month ago and I was honored about this invitation, with the purpose being precisely to visit some of the facilities operating in the defence industry. This is of great interest to the United States, Hans Klemm underscored.

The US official reiterated the support of the the US related to the increase by 2 percent of the GDP that Romania is currently earmarking for Defense.

He congratulated the Romanian Government for its initiative to increase the percentage allotted to the defence industry, given that this increase generated a bigger potential for the development of the partnerships between the US and Romanian companies.

Klemm says Romania’s DefMin Tutuianu to visit US next month

“Romania’s National Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu will pay a visit to the US next month to meet the US Secretary of Defence”, US ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm announced on Wednesday in Targoviste.

He added that it will be a very important moment, as he had been waited for four years for this to happen, and this occasion allows the two defence leaders to discuss topics of shared interest regarding the national security and also to have talks on increasing cooperation between the two countries on a bilateral level within the strategic partnership and also as allies within NATO. Ambassador Klemm also told a news conference that on the same occasion the two defence leaders will be able to discuss the latest developments in cooperation between the two countries.

DefMin Tutuianu: We had very good discussions with US companies interested in participating in Army’s endowment programme

Minister of National Defence, Adrian Tutuianu, on Wednesday stated in Targoviste, in the presence of US Ambassador Hans Klemm, that “very good” discussions were held with US companies interested in getting involved in the Army’s endowment programme.

“We had very good talks with US companies interested in getting involved in the Romanian Army’s endowment programme and in engaging in a direct cooperation with Romanian companies. I underlined here Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter or General Dynamics, companies which we are discussing with at this point and which we are going to seal important agreements with in the next interval. Even now, when we were here, at the Romanian Government headquarters, my colleague Secretary of State Dusa and the Prime Minister signed a memorandum with an extremely important company, Lockheed Martin, which is involved in the Patriot programme, in the HIMARS missiles endowment programme and in the maintenance and development programme of multi-role aircraft, the F17 aircraft more precisely and we hope that the F35 too,” said Tutuianu.

He mentioned that Romania is and it will remain an important partner of the US.

“I assured His Excellency that Romania is interested in consolidating the Eastern flank of the Alliance, so that this flank will be regarded unitarily north-south and I assured him that Romania is and it will always remain an important partner of the US, a serious partner in a region with a complex security context, especially after 2014,” said the Defense Minister, Adrian Tutuianu.

“Related to the local component, I asked His Excellency, Mr Ambassador, and also the members of the Embassy to develop the relations between the Dambovita County and territorial and administrative divisions from US, twinning between administrative areas of the same kind. Secondly, I kindly asked for support in enhancing the direct economic relations and bring investments in the country. I underscored today that, unfortunately, at this point, besides some agreement that have to do with two companies in the defence industry there are no direct US investments in the country or developed relations of cooperation. The 3rd component refers to the development of cultural relations and here I think of, on the one hand, the religious cultural tourism and tourism in general and, and on the other hand, the development of relations with the Valahia University in Targoviste, and obviously with the high schools and schools in the county,” the Defence Minister and Dambovita Senator, Adrian Tutuianu also said.