Ambassador Klemm about relation with Romania after US elections: Our partnership and alliance will continue

*Hans Klemm says that trait of the US foreign policy is continuity: Romania is a powerful allied and partner within NATO

US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm said in Timisoara on Tuesday that the alliance and the partnership with Romania will continue after the presidential elections in his country, as a trait of the US foreign policy over the past 70 years was continuity, and in his capacity as ambassador he has the “responsibility” to make efforts for this to go further.

He was asked by journalists how the presidential elections will influence the direct relation with Romania.

He replied that it is a very good question to which he doesn’t know the answer yet. In the first place, he said, it will depend on the US electors. We’ll see what they decide in the next 24 hours, following the elections. Secondly, over the past 70 years, after the WWII, a trait of the US foreign policy was continuity. US foreign policy is based on alliances and partnerships, and Romania is a powerful allied and partner within NATO. I believe this partnership and this alliance will continue, and my responsibility as ambassador is to make efforts for these to continue, Hans Klemm said.

ForMin Comanescu: We have reasons to be certain that Americans make right choice, transatlantic relation continues

There are reasons showing that the American people ‘will make the right choice’ and the transatlantic relation will not only go on, but it will strengthen, since ‘no alternative to it’ exists, said on Tuesday Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu.

“I believe we have reasons to be certain that the American people will make the right choice and (…) that the transatlantic relation will not only go on, but it will strengthening too. There is no alternative to the further consolidation of the transatlantic relation,” Comanescu told a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart, Witold Waszczykowski.

Polish ForMin: We work with the solutions decided by the American nation

Poland’s official said in his turn that the outcome of the US election could affect the relations in the transatlantic area. When asked what are his expectations from the next American president and from the US, Waszczykowski answered: “We work with the solutions decided by the American nation.”

Being asked whether there will be any difference if Donald Trump wins the election, the Polish diplomacy’s head said that emphasis should not be put on the electoral campaign’s rhetoric, which in his opinion could be different from what will happen afterwards.

There are different rules during the campaign. It happens in the US, and it also happens in Europe so I would not consider the ideas and words mentioned during the campaign that they will be the ones guiding the future president, said the Polish dignitary.

US votes after a divisive campaign to elect its 45th President

The most powerful nation on earth went to polls on Tuesday to elect its 45th President, with the impact of this vote felt across the globe.

Election day followed one of the most rancorous and bitter campaigns the country has ever seen, during which the candidates have traded insults and become mired in a series of scandals.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump criss-crossed America in a hectic last-minute campaign push for votes and have held rallies in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Mrs Clinton urged voters to back a “hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America” while Mr Trump told supporters they had a “magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system”.

No results or exit polls will be available before polling stations begin to close on the US East Coast from 7:00 pm (0000 GMT Wednesday), and it may be three or more hours after that before the direction of the race becomes clear.

Until then, a nervous whole world has turned its gaze to America’s 200 million-strong electorate who had to chose whether to send the first female president or a populist property tycoon to the White House .