US ambassador at inauguration of 60-ml dollar investment: A good example of Romania’s potential

US ambassador Hans Klemm, attending on Tuesday the inauguration of an American investment of almost 60 million dollars in Prahova County, said this is a good example of the potential Romania has to offer US companies.

‘I think it is a very good example of the potential that exists here, in Romania, for American technology companies to tap into (…) and for the potential of the economic dimension of the relations between the two states, for the increase of American investments in Romania and the increase of trade in goods and services between the two countries, but at the same time for improving Romanian investments in the US’, Klemm told a press conference organized after the inauguration of Timken investment located in a private industrial park near Ploiesti .

On the same occasion, the US ambassador said that this weekend he will attend, alongside representatives of 30 Romanian companies, a conference in the US aimed at encouraging foreign investment in the United States.

Hans Klemm also reviewed aspects of President Klaus Iohannis’ recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, as they also discussed the economic relations between the two countries.

‘Just last Friday I was at the White House with President Iohannis and President Trump, and the two heads of state talked about the wide range of activities Romania and the US are running under the strategic partnership, but the focus was on the economic dimension of our relations. The President of Romania, Mr. Iohannis, highlighted the efforts Romania is willing to make in order to strengthen economic relations with the US, the goal of this effort being to improve the investment flow between Romania and the US, but also to strengthen trade in goods and services between the two countries’, Klemm said.

In the speech delivered at the inauguration of the new plant, the US ambassador also said that Ploiesti has become one of Romania’s most attractive regions for foreign investors.