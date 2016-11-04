US Ambassador Hans Klemm calls upon Romanians to vote on 11 December

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm who attended on Friday the opening of the Science Faculty Days of the University in Craiova, called upon Romanians to vote in the elections which will be held on 11 December.

“I call upon you, Romania’s citizens so that you vote on 11 December. It’s very important. Romania is a democracy and for a democracy to flourish, it is up to the citizens’ active participation to the governance process. And the most direct way in which you can contribute to the good governance of Romania is to vote. Please use this privilege, this right and please vote on 11 December,” stated Klemm, who spoke to students about the US presidential elections, about the campaign topics, stating in this context that the long period of election campaign is coming to its end.