US Ambassador Hans Klemm: I strongly encourage friends and family to come visit Targu-Jiu

The US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm was impressed by Targu-Jiu City, which he had visited the previous week, a place that reminded him of Constantin Brancusi.

I strongly encourage all my friends, colleagues and relatives to come visit Targu-Jiu, if they have not been here already. You will be absolutely amazed, says the US diplomat, in a video posted on Thursday on the official Facebook page of the US Embassy.

The ambassador took a trip last week to Oltenia and Muntenia. In Targu-Jiu, he met with the local authorities and visited the famous Brancusi Sculptural ensemble, reveals the US Embassy.

Of course, I did not miss the opportunity to visit this masterpiece, Constantin Brancusi’s work, the Ensemble dedicated to the World War I heroes, confesses the ambassador in the clip posted on Facebook.

He spoke about the Romanian artist’s personality.

Brancusi is well known in the United States, partly due to his exhibition in 1913. His famous lawsuit against the United States led to the definition of a work of art’s definition in customs procedures, added Klemm.