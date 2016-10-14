US Ambassador Hans Klemm pays courtesy call to Supreme Court

United States of America Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm paid a short visit to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), where he met new President of the Supreme Court Cristina Tarcea.

According to Supreme Court officials it was a courtesy call and lasted approximately half an hour. With this occasion, the ambassador congratulated Cristina Tarcea for the appointment as President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The US Embassy in Bucharest says the recent visit by ambassador Hans Klemm to Romania’s Supreme Court of Justice was a courtesy call, mentioning that its representatives constantly meet Romanian officials for talks on bilateral issues of shared interest.

It says Klemm paid the courtesy call to meet the new chair of the Supreme Court, adding that it does not disclose the content of the meetings.

The visit was planned since 20 September, when the US Embassy sent a request to the Supreme Court in order to establish a meeting between Hans Klemm and Cristina Tarcea.

This June, Klemm met heads of prosecutorial offices and Romania’s Attorney General Augustin Lazar; First Deputy Attorney General Laura Oprean; Chief prosecutor with the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Daniel Horodniceanu; Deputy Chief Prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Calin Nistor. The conversations focused on continuing cooperation in the fight of trans-frontier crime and organised crime as well as providing support for the professional training of Romanian prosecutors.