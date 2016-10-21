US Ambassador Klemm: Romania becomes regional model in democracy and open governance

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm said in Oradea on Friday that Romania becomes a model in the region in respect to democracy and open governance, mentioning to the point the consolidation of the democratic institutions, the fight against corruption, the observance of the rights of minorities, religious freedom and the role of women in the society.

According to Klemm, the promotion of security, democracy and prosperity are the priorities of the US Embassy in Romania.

He showed, in a press briefing, that in terms of democracy and open governance, Romania is becoming a model for other countries in the region, noting in this respect the consolidation of the democratic institutions, the fight against corruption, but also the adoption of other democratic values, such as the observance of the rights of minorities, religious freedom, the freedom of the press, and the role of women in the society.

In the security area, we have a very close partnership both as allies within NATO and under the bilateral partnership. Romania and the US have significant contributions to the defence and deterrence capabilities of the alliance, both in the transatlantic space and in the remote theatres of operations, the Ambassador said.

The third priority he mentioned is that of promoting prosperity by consolidating trade between the two states, the increase in Romanian investments in the US and US investments in Romania, but also through other modalities of enhancing the understanding between the two countries. In this respect he gave the example of modalities for expanding the academic exchange programmes for the Romanian students and pupils to travel to the US, therefore promoting security, democracy and prosperity.

Accompanied by his wife and a delegation of the US Embassy in Bucharest, Hans Klemm visited the NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea, after which he inaugurated in the presence of Bihor County officials the US book donation, under the theme American Shelf, at the “Gheorghe Sincai” Bihor County Library.

“ Hillary Clinton promised to change emigration legislation in 90 days; we hope to help Romania on visas”

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm said in Oradea on Friday that migration is one of the main US election campaign topics and that there is hope that after the election of a new president and congress the access requirements for the Visa Waiver programme could also be modified, so that they may help Romania.

Hans Klemm mentioned, in reply to a journalist question on Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver programme, the recent statement of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton who said that if elected in the first 90 days of taking over the mandate she will initiate a wide reform of the emigration legislation.